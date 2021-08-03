Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Team taking conservative approach
Prescott (shoulder) won't throw in practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. The report notes the QB hasn't suffered any setbacks with his strained right shoulder, with coach Mike McCarthy noting that the team is "just being more conservative" at this time and keeping the big picture in mind. Prescott won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers, but could resume throwing next week, per Archer.www.cbssports.com
