Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Team taking conservative approach

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrescott (shoulder) won't throw in practice Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. The report notes the QB hasn't suffered any setbacks with his strained right shoulder, with coach Mike McCarthy noting that the team is "just being more conservative" at this time and keeping the big picture in mind. Prescott won't play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers, but could resume throwing next week, per Archer.

