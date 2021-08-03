Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What the written offers from country’s top football programs look like

By Bill Kurelic
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Aug. 1 recruits in the class of 2022 were allowed to receive written scholarship offers from colleges. The Ohio State staff of course sent out a written offer to many recruits across the country. And so did the other top programs across the country. On Monday Bucknuts featured what the official offers from all of the Big Ten schools look like. Today we feature what the official offers look like from the top programs all over the country.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcclellan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#From The Top#Ohio State#Go Bucks#American Football#Bucknuts Com#Free Buckeyes#Boomersooner#Gators#Chrisdmac10#Geaux Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

What anonymous B1G coaches had to say about Ohio State entering 2021 season

Once again, there’s a lot of praise for Ohio State among B1G coaches. Each year, Athlon Sports publishes comments that anonymous B1G coaches make about other teams in the league. Some are incredibly complimentary and others might take the occasional shot at an opponent. The protection of anonymity really allows these staffers to open up.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

New No. 1: Penn State has nation's top recruiting class for 2022 after Quinn Ewers reclassifies

Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers announced his decision to re-classify to the class of 2021 on Monday — a choice that will have a big impact on the class of 2022. With Ewers in the fold for the 2022 cycle, Ohio State had the nation’s No. 1 overall recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite rankings. But now with Ewers moving to 2021, the Buckeyes now have the No. 3 class in that cycle.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts every game on Ohio State's 2021 schedule

Ohio State is on a run of dominance in the B1G and is looking to make it five straight conference titles. During the shortened 2020 season, the Buckeyes looked strong early on before a close call against Indiana. Ohio State then alternated cancellations around a dominant win against Michigan State before advancing to the B1G Title Game.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football: This is Ryan Day’s first roster test

Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports. For the first time since he took over as the head coach of the Ohio State football program,...
College SportsAthlonSports.com

SEC Football: What a 16-Team Conference Could Look Like After Expansion

The SEC is on the verge of becoming college football’s first 16-team Power 5 conference. Multiple reports indicate Texas and Oklahoma are both poised to depart the Big 12 and eventually join the SEC. The official arrival date of the Longhorns and the Sooners is uncertain, but there are no signs either program plans to depart from this current path.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State QB Has Honest Reaction To Quinn Ewers’ Decision

In 2014, Ohio State football’s quarterback room featured high-profile names like Braxton Miller, J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones. Fast forward to 2021, the Buckeyes’ current quarterback group has the potential to be just as special. With the departure of Justin Fields to the NFL, Ryan Day has to find a...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deseret News

What to look for at Tuesday’s Pac-12 football media day

LOS ANGELES — It’s been less than a month since George Kliavkoff officially became the commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference. As if he didn’t have enough on his plate, now he’s dealing with a crucial issue — conference realignment — that recently resurfaced. Texas and Oklahoma announced Monday that they...
Oklahoma State247Sports

Looking ahead: What Oklahoma's schedule might look like in the SEC

NORMAN, Okla. — It's now safe to say this thing could be quite a ways further down the road than any of us ever realized. After The Houston Chronicle reported that Oklahoma and Texas reached out to the Southeastern Conference about the possibility of joining up in the coming days, which has since been corroborated by many sources coast-to-coast, athletic directors and chief executive officers from both schools have now reportedly not participated in an emergency meeting with the Big 12 Conference, even when invited.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

With Jaheim Singletary out, Ohio State should be in the market for another cornerback

After taking in a Sunday that included Ohio State losing their top-ranked defensive pledge and a Monday that saw the Buckeyes top-ranked overall player elect for reclassification, Tuesday eased up on the collective hearts of Buckeye Nation and the 2022 class as a whole. Land-Grant Holy Land looks at where things stand at cornerback and the latest on a Top 150 defensive lineman.
College Sports247Sports

Nick Starkel reacts to rumored Tate Martell transfer to UNLV

There could be quite the quarterback matchup later this fall between San Jose State quarterback Nick Starkel and former Miami and Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell. Martell's name returned to the news with all kinds of rumors when Josh Poloha of WFNY Cleveland reported him as set to attend UNLV after entering the transfer portal back in the winter.
NFLPosted by
New York Sports Nation

It’s beginning to look a lot like……….Football!

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus and this year he is bringing us another wonderful gift that will keep on giving – football. With the 2021 NFL traning camp just days away, and a new season full of hope (and crowds in the stands) I wanted to put together a list of predictions for the New York Jets this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy