We don't have many beefs between players in today's NBA, a subject the old heads on television like to complain about all the time. One of the few we do have, though, is between Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. The two clearly do not like each other on the court, and the fact that Embiid usually clowns Drummond when they play (because he's, ya know, way better) makes it all the more fun. Embiid loves to play the villain in someone else's story and it shows.