Cowboys To Debut On ‘Hard Knocks’ Aug. 10; Watch First Trailer

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys fans soon will learn about their team in grainy detail. The Cowboys will feature this season on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” with the first of five episodes set to premiere Aug. 10. “Hard Knocks” will give fans an extended, behind-the-scenes look at Cowboys training camp, as Dallas looks to return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and perhaps win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

