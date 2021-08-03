Tyler, The Creator announces tour featuring Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown
Tyler, The Creator has announced a tour of North America behind his fantastic recent album Call Me If You Get Lost. The 34-date trek kicks off in February 2022, and will feature opening acts Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, (who have both also recently released notable albums) and buzzy newcomer and Teezo Touchdown. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6 at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com. For a taste of what Tyler's new live show might be like, watch his full set from last weekend's Lollapalooza.www.thefader.com
