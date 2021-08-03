Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tyler, The Creator announces tour featuring Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, The Creator has announced a tour of North America behind his fantastic recent album Call Me If You Get Lost. The 34-date trek kicks off in February 2022, and will feature opening acts Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, (who have both also recently released notable albums) and buzzy newcomer and Teezo Touchdown. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6 at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com. For a taste of what Tyler's new live show might be like, watch his full set from last weekend's Lollapalooza.

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Kali Uchis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Amway Center#Staples Center#Instagram#Nv Michelob Ultra Arena#Don Haskins Center#Mo Cable#Dahmer Arena#Wi Fiserv Forum#Ma Dcu Center#Pa Wells#Fl Yuengling Center#Ga Gas South Arena#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicKEDM

Vince Staples: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. At the midpoint of Vince Staples' Tiny...
Long Beach, CAPosted by
Long Beach Post

Vince Staples: King of the Beach

Staples' songs often offer a window into the double helix of exhilaration and terror that come with gang life and gun violence—he’s writing about Tony Soprano on a therapist’s couch, not Tony Montana in the club. The post Vince Staples: King of the Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
MusicComplex

Vince Staples Planned to Make a Project With Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt Before Linking With Kenny Beats

Vince Staples’ new self-titled album was entirely produced by Kenny Beats, but he almost went in a different direction for his latest. In a clip for his upcoming appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Ebro Show, the Long Beach rapper co-hosted a two-hour special and provided some context behind how the album came together. He wasn’t set to make a project with Kenny Beats, who also extensively worked on Vince’s 2018 release FM!, since he was looking do a collaborative project with both the Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Celebrates The Importance Of YG

There's a case to be made that Vince Staples is one of the most engaging West Coasts artists of the modern age, fueled all the more by the release of his recent eponymous album. Today, Vince took a moment to chop it up with Ebro Darden, where he opened up about a variety of interesting topics -- including the album that might have been, a collaborative effort between himself, Alchemist, and Earl Sweatshirt.
Musichypebeast.com

Vince Staples Performs Tracks from New Album for 'NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Vince Staples graced the stage of NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert to perform a selection of cuts from his latest self-titled album. The 12-minute set saw the artist perform “LAW OF AVERAGES,” “SUNDOWN TOWN,” “THE SHINING” and “TAKE ME HOME,” with guest artist Fousheé appearing alongside Staples to do the final track. He was also joined by Vince Staples producer Kenny Beats on bass, Gio “Dutchboi” Ligeon on guitar and vocals, Reske on keys and vocals and David Meyers Jr. on drums.
Musicblackchronicle.com

Melanin Music: 10 Black Music Festivals To Hit Up For Summer 2021 & Beyond

Summer 2021 will soon be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the resurgence of live music has to stop anytime soon. Genese Jamilah of I DON’T DO CLUBS curated a pretty cool list of music festivals that you can still hit up before and after the summer solstice ends. The best part? They’re all centered around creating good times specifically for Black people!
North Charleston, SCCharleston City Paper

Tyler, the Creator announces March 2022 stop in North Charleston

Yesterday’s Wine is a duo of hit country songwriters-turned-performers. There is usually a point in a typical Yesterday’s Wine show that we’ll call, for lack of a better term, a WTF moment. A moment when the audience realizes that the country music duo in front of them, Levi Lowrey and Wyatt Durrette, is responsible for some of the biggest country hits of the last […]
MusicStereogum

Illuminati Hotties – “u v v p” (Feat. Buck Meek)

Sarah Tudzin’s beloved indie-pop project Illuminati Hotties is finally getting ready to follow up last year’s Free I.H.: This Is Not The One You’ve Been Waiting For, a mixtape released as a fuck-you to her old label, with the proper sophomore album Let Me Do One More. We’ve heard the 5 Best Songs Of The Week-worthy “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” and “Pool Hopping,” and now she’s sharing “u v v p,” another breezy banger that flits between surf-rock and country vibes with a Lee Hazlewood-inspired feature from Big Thief’s Buck Meek.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Erykah Badu Announces Multiple 2021 Tour Dates

Erykah Badu is hitting the road, multiple tour dates announced. Erykah announced that she is going on tour and released a list of limited tour dates on Monday. The neo-soul queen will kick off her tour on October 18, in Denver. She also plans to stop in New York City, Austin, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and Louisville.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

James Blake Announces New Album and 2021 Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

James Blake has announced his new album. Friends ThatBreak Your Heart, which follows 2020’s Before and Covers EPs and his 2019 album Assume Form, is out September 10 (via Republic). Today, he’s shared the video for a new single. The visual for “Say What You Will” stars musician, songwriter, and producer Finneas. Blake has also announced a tour that will take him across the United States this fall. Find those dates and watch the video below.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Drake Joins Smiley On New Single ‘Over The Top’ — Listen

Whether you realised it or not, most of us were first introduced to Smiley through a video of Drake rapping along to his ‘Intro’ in his pool before the song was officially out. If you’re in the know, you’ll know that a Toronto rapper called KG called out Smiley to...
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Tyler, The Creator will play the Petersen in March

Aug. 3—Tyler, The Creator will bring his Spring 2022 North American tour to Petersen Events Center in Oakland on March 12 with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. The rapper is touring behind "Call Me If You Get Lost," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release.
Musicvariancemagazine.com

Lolla day 2: Tyler, the Creator dominates with a worthy, masterful performance

After a strong start on Thursday, day 2 of Lollapalooza on Friday brought about much cooler temps and headlining sets from the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Marshmello. As evidence of the excitement from fans, it was hard to miss the influx of people carrying yellow shopping bags printed with "GOLF," proof of the number of purchases from the Lolla pop-up shop for Tyler's clothing brand Golf Wang, while there were also plenty of Marshmello headpieces across Grant Park.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Tyler, the Creator Talks Growing Golf Wang, BET Awards Performance, and His New Love For Vintage Cartier Watches

It’s around 10 a.m. in Los Angeles and Tyler, the Creator is energetic and cheery over our audio-only Zoom call—despite telling me he’s drunk when I ask him how he is. He’s en route to some destination. In the middle of a question, the audio goes completely silent for 10 seconds before Tyler jumps back in. “I’m driving down my hill, so there might be moments where I could sound like I’m breaking up, but don’t hang up. I’m still here,” he says.
Musiczumic.com

Tyler, The Creator Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Arena tour with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and more. Hip hop star Tyler, The Creator has shared 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The newly announced concerts will make stops at large-scale venues from February into April. The opening acts on all dates will be an all-star cast featuring Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. As for this year, Tyler is scheduled to perform at Day N Vegas in November while Kali will perform at Mexico's Baja Beach festival in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy