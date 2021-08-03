Tyler, The Creator announces tour featuring Vince Staples, Kali Uchis, and Teezo Touchdown

Vince Staples’ new self-titled album was entirely produced by Kenny Beats, but he almost went in a different direction for his latest. In a clip for his upcoming appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Ebro Show, the Long Beach rapper co-hosted a two-hour special and provided some context behind how the album came together. He wasn’t set to make a project with Kenny Beats, who also extensively worked on Vince’s 2018 release FM!, since he was looking do a collaborative project with both the Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt.