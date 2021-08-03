Danny Ainge’s Bungling Of Gordon Hayward Trade Exception Could Hurt Celtics For Years

It might be time to start asking the question “what in the world was Danny Ainge thinking?” a lot more often. Over the last five years, the ex-Celtics president of basketball operations had a variety of plans to build a superteam blow up in his face. Not all of it is his fault, like Gordon Hayward getting hurt and Kyrie Irving deciding to leave, he simply took calculated risks and they didn’t work out. It happens, and it’s worse if he constantly was risk averse.