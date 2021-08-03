Cancel
Restaurants

Figgy’s Closes: Celebrated West End Takeout Closes Doors

By Anthony Zeli
thewestendnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie “Figgy” DiBenedetto, chef and owner of Figgy’s on Walker Street in the West End has closed her famous fried chicken joint. Figgy won a cash prize and some celebrity on the Food Network’s “Chopped” in 2019. The episode, “Dollar Dishes,” featured affordable dishes like fried chicken, Figgy’s specialty. Indeed, she so impressed one judge, they exclaimed that Figgy’s preparation was the “fried chicken of my dreams!”

