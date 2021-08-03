Cancel
NEW TO YOUTUBE | Gil Shaham Performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

theviolinchannel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Each one of these pieces, these great masterpieces, is like a friend, like a person you’ve known for so many years," Shaham reflected on ABC Classic earlier this year. "I enjoy so many of them, more and more as time goes by." This performance was filmed in April of this...

theviolinchannel.com

Musicviolinist.com

Revisited substantial violin duos

July 27, 2021, 2:30 PM · Well, we're closing in on repertoire. Interesting options put forth by all. This will all be influenced by having no piano or other accompaniment, and needing to hold attention at odd moments in a ceremony without making the event into a violin recital. The difficulty of pulling things together quickly will prevent some other sorts of music, as well. So no Handel/Halvorsen, or Prokofiev Sonata. :(
Performing Artstheviolinchannel.com

Anne Akiko Meyers to Premiere New Márquez Concerto with LA Phil

Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers is set to premiere a major concerto entitled "Fandango" by Mexican composer Arturo Márquez — with conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Márquez's concerto is inspired by the lively Spanish dance for which it is named. The fandango, first popularized in the 18th century,...
Interlochen, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

The Interlochen Collection: The concerto grosso

This program explores the concerto grosso, from its roots in the eighteenth century to several 20th-century interpretations of the genre. We'll hear Interlochen Arts Camp and Academy students perform hundreds of years of concerti grossi. One of the 20th-century pieces featured is Vittorio Giannini's transcription of Antonio Vivaldi's Concerto Grosso...
Musicwfmt.com

Isabel Chen, 18, violin

Today we feature 18-year-old Isabel Chen of Northbrook, a violin student of Almita Vamos. She performs some solo Bach, a Beethoven sonata movement, a short Kreisler piece, a recent work by Montgomery, and the first movement of the Sibelius Violin Concerto. Thank you to the Music Institute of Chicago for letting WFMT record in Nichols Concert Hall, and to collaborative pianist Milana Pavchinskaya.
Musicviolinist.com

The Week in Reviews, Op. 315: Gil Shaham; Chloe Kim; Leonidas Kavakos and more

August 3, 2021, 4:08 PM · In an effort to promote the coverage of live violin performance, Violinist.com each week presents links to reviews of notable concerts and recitals around the world. Gil Shaham performed the Barber Violin Concerto with the Aspen Festival Orchestra with Robert Spano conducting. The Aspen...
Musicclassical-music.com

Karłowicz: Violin Concerto; Rebirth Symphony

Alena Baeva (violin); Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Grzegorz Nowak. The composer most representative of the ideals of the Young Poland artistic movement, Mieczysław Karłowicz died tragically at the age of 32 in a 1909 avalanche in his beloved Tatra mountains. He had settled at the foot of the Tatras in Zakopane in 1907, eager equally to shake off the conservatism of Warsaw’s musical establishment and to indulge his non-musical passions of photography, skiing and mountaineering. It was there that he wrote his greatest tone poems, the works on which his reputation really rests, but his earlier output also includes an important Violin Concerto and a symphony, Rebirth.
Musicviolinist.com

Mozart violin concerto autographs

August 5, 2021, 1:32 PM · Are the original manuscripts available on IMSLP for free download? I'm not seeing them but I could be missing them. Would they be helpful to refer for bowings/articulations?. Replies (3) Edited: August 6, 2021, 3:10 AM · The Mozart 5 manuscript, which is in...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | The Sitkovetsky Trio's New Album of French Piano Trios

BIS Records announced the release of the Sitkovetsky Trio's new album, "Ravel & Saint-Saëns Piano Trios." The CD pairs French impressionist composer Maurice Ravel's piano trio with French Romantic composer Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor — written only 20 years apart but inhabiting vastly different sound worlds. The album's release coincides with the centennial of Saint-Saëns' death.
Musicclassical-music.com

Vivaldi: Violin Concertos, Vol. 9

Violin Concertos, Vol. 9 – Le nuove vie: RV 194, 211, 281, 283, 346 & 365. Boris Begelman (violin); Concerto Italiano/Rinaldo Alessandrini. Here is Volume 9 in the stimulating series of violin concertos which form part of Naïve’s ‘Vivaldi Edition’. Le nuove vie, that is to say, new directions, refers to Vivaldi’s response to changing tastes in music which were taking place around the 1720s. Most, if not all the concertos assembled on the disc belong to this period even if they cannot be assigned precise dates.
Musicstereophile.com

August 2021 Classical Record Reviews

Justin Pearson, cello; Pedro Silva, 5-string cello; Katherine Rockhill, piano. Chasing the Dragon VALLP014 (5LP). 2021. Mike and Franáoise Valentine, prods.; Matt Sartori, Petronel Butuc, John Webber, engs. Performance ****. Sonics ****½. Here, skilled musicians take a back seat and the recording takes the wheel: five LPs of solo (and...
Boston, MAclassical-scene.com

Mutter Premieres Her Concerto

On the evening following the Boston Pops’ tribute to the best-known music of John Williams [my review HERE], the composer himself took the stage in the Koussevitzky Music Shed to lead the Boston Symphony in the first performance of his Violin Concerto No. 2, written for Anne-Sophie Mutter, the great German violinist for whom he had already written another concert piece, Markings for violin and orchestra, premiered at Tanglewood in the summer of 2017. In 2019 the pair appeared for a program of music specifically requested by Mutter, a series of excerpts, most familiar ones, from his film scores, arranged for solo violin with orchestra. In this case, he careful rethought the chosen selections to give them a different sonority and color and character from the original versions. And now Williams has written his second violin concerto, for a musician whom he clearly admires greatly, and who has devoted a substantial part of her career to motivation the creation of major new works for her instrument from leading composers.
Festivaltheviolinchannel.com

2021 Kronberg Academy Festival Program Announced

Now in its fifth year, the festival takes place in Kronberg, Germany every two years, involving string players from across the world and offering six days of high-level music and artistic talent. The festival will involve 26 compositions by diverse generations of women. Each of the 14 concerts will be...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | 2021 Bowdoin International Music Festival Presents: Jupiter String Quartet

We’re coming to you from the 2021 Bowdoin International Music Festival, in Brunswick, Maine, for a special concert with the Jupiter String Quartet. Consisting of violinists Nelson Lee and Meg Freivogel, violist Liz Freivogel (Meg’s older sister), and cellist Daniel McDonough (Meg’s husband), the ensemble has firmly established itself as an important voice in the world of chamber music.
Musicoperawire.com

DG Stage to Stream Anna Netrebko’s Met Stars Live in Concert Performance

DG Stage is set to stream Anna Netrebko’s Met Stars Live in Concert on Sept. 17, 2021. The concert, which was filmed earlier this year, was held at Vienna’s historic Spanish Riding School. The program featured Netrebko’s Night and Day recital which includes a selection of art songs and opera...
Chicago, ILchicagoclassicalreview.com

A Northern night at Grant Park Festival with Tchaikovsky and Sibelius

On a humid but mercifully dry night on Chicago’s lakefront, the Grant Park Music Festival offered a cooling Notably Northern program of Russian and Finnish music Friday at the Pritzker Pavilion. Masking for non-wind Grant Park Orchestra musicians, soloists and conductors continues as it has all summer—making every festival concert...
Performing Artsviolinist.com

Ravinia Celebrates Leonard Bernstein with New Immersive Theater Show

August 7, 2021, 5:06 PM · Ravinia Festival is celebrating the musical and humanitarian legacy of Leonard Bernstein with a new permanent installation, "Bernstein's Answer." Developed by Los Angeles-based BRC Imagination Arts, "Bernstein's Answer" is an immersive 10-minute video production that plays in the new Music Box facility at Ravinia.
MusicTheme Park Insider

'Bernstein's Answer' Celebrates the Healing Power of Music

August 7, 2021, 5:02 PM · Nearly 40 years ago, Bob Rogers led a team that crafted perhaps the perfect blend of classical music and motion picture visuals for Epcot's enduring "Impressions de France." Today, Rogers' BRC Imagination Arts crafts that enchanting formula again for a new generation – with "Bernstein's Answer" in the Ravinia Music Box, just north of Chicago.

