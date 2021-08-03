NEW TO YOUTUBE | Gil Shaham Performs Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

On the evening following the Boston Pops’ tribute to the best-known music of John Williams [my review HERE], the composer himself took the stage in the Koussevitzky Music Shed to lead the Boston Symphony in the first performance of his Violin Concerto No. 2, written for Anne-Sophie Mutter, the great German violinist for whom he had already written another concert piece, Markings for violin and orchestra, premiered at Tanglewood in the summer of 2017. In 2019 the pair appeared for a program of music specifically requested by Mutter, a series of excerpts, most familiar ones, from his film scores, arranged for solo violin with orchestra. In this case, he careful rethought the chosen selections to give them a different sonority and color and character from the original versions. And now Williams has written his second violin concerto, for a musician whom he clearly admires greatly, and who has devoted a substantial part of her career to motivation the creation of major new works for her instrument from leading composers.