Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft will require proof of vaccination for workers returning to the office

By Alex Halverson
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Corp. will require employees to provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19 to return to its U.S. offices, the company told employees Tuesday. It's the latest tech giant to revise vaccination guidelines, after Google and Facebook last week told employees they would require proof of vaccination to return to their corporate offices in the U.S. Microsoft, like those other tech companies, is also pushing back its back-to-office guidelines.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Silicon Valley#The U S Microsoft#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Google, Tyson, Walmart, and 14 other companies are requiring proof of COVID vaccinations from their employees.

Google, Tyson, Walmart, and 14 other companies are requiring proof of COVID vaccinations from their employees. As the number of COVID cases rises across the United States, many businesses are adopting a hard line against the virus’s spread in their workplaces. Several employers have declared in the last week that they will require COVID immunization documentation before employees may return to work.
Public HealthSFGate

Netflix requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees, visitors (EXCLUSIVE)

The streaming giant will require that all employees who come into its offices be vaccinated for COVID-19. Those new rules will also include any visitors to its headquarters. In July, Netflix became the first Hollywood studio to set a blanket policy requiring that the casts of all of its U.S. productions be vaccinated, as well as the crew members who come in contact with the performers on its films and shows. Those rules encompassed everyone working in “Zone A,” which is the new, COVID-era industry term for the parts of a film or television set where actors, directors and other essential crew work.
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Home Depot requiring employees to wear masks again

Home Depot announced in a company statement it will require all U.S. employees to return to wearing face masks regardless of vaccination status and regardless of the store’s location. The mandate went into effect Monday, and the home improvement retailer joins other notable companies like Target and McDonald’s in changing...
BusinessValueWalk

Google, Facebook: Employees To Be Vaccinated Upon Return To Office

Big tech companies Google –Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)– and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) said that their employees around the world are obliged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to office. Delayed comeback. In the case of Google, the return of its more than 130,000 employees is expected to take...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Massive Amount Of Money One Diner Was Fined For Ignoring COVID Protocols

As the pandemic forced state governments to place restrictions on how life was lived in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, everyone had to change their daily activities. Many businesses had to temporarily shift their operations to meet the restrictions, too. However, some businesses chose to defy the restrictions and said establishments must now face heavy consequences.
Cell Phonesaudacy.com

Yelp adds COVID guidelines to listings, including proof of vaccination requirements

Yelp will allow business pages to feature whether proof of vaccination is required to enter – and if the entire staff has been fully vaccinated against COVID. The review app announced the updates Thursday as the spread of the delta variant has forced officials to rethink reopening logistics. In New York City, de Blasio announced a forthcoming vaccine mandate for indoor spaces like restaurants, gyms and entertainment centers, with other municipalities considering similar restrictions.
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon’s office workers now won’t return until early 2022

Amazon’s corporate workers won't be returning to its offices until January 2022, the company has confirmed to The Verge. This marks a delay of around four months, as the company’s previous plan called for employees to return on a hybrid basis starting on September 7th, 2021. Amazon released updated return-to-office...
HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

A new Yelp tool will allow people to search for business with fully vaccinated workers or that require proof of a shot

White House officials said Thursday that Yelp Inc. will launch a new feature on its site that will allow people to search for businesses where all workers are fully vaccinated or restaurants and nightlife businesses that require proof of vaccination. Yelp said it will also monitor pages of businesses that implement this tool "to help protect businesses that may experience backlash for their vaccination policies." Yelp's stock was up 3.6% in trading on Thursday.
Healthknowtechie.com

Yelp will now help businesses list if they require proof of vaccination

Yelp is adding a new feature to help businesses show if customers require proof of vaccination before heading into a business. They’ll also include a label if a business’s staff has been vaccinated too. As COVID-19 continues to climb up in cases again, businesses and cities alike are coming up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy