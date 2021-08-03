Microsoft will require proof of vaccination for workers returning to the office

The streaming giant will require that all employees who come into its offices be vaccinated for COVID-19. Those new rules will also include any visitors to its headquarters. In July, Netflix became the first Hollywood studio to set a blanket policy requiring that the casts of all of its U.S. productions be vaccinated, as well as the crew members who come in contact with the performers on its films and shows. Those rules encompassed everyone working in “Zone A,” which is the new, COVID-era industry term for the parts of a film or television set where actors, directors and other essential crew work.