New database could accelerate drug repurposing for various diseases

By eLife
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have created a new open-access database of information on drug candidates and how they are metabolized by the body, which could help speed up the repurposing of old drugs as new treatments. There is an urgent need for more effective treatments for many conditions, including COVID-19, cancer and malaria....

medicalxpress.com

