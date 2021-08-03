New database could accelerate drug repurposing for various diseases

Challenges associated with delivering therapies currently available to treat retinal disorders and methods being explored to improve drug delivery to patients. Albert J. Augustin, MD: We’ll move forward and speak a little about challenges of drug delivery. We already heard a little about this. We agree that the complex anatomy and physiology of the eye makes it a challenge. If we want to overcome the monthly intravitreal injections of different drugs, we need to get access to the retina in terms of obtaining therapeutic drug concentrations. We agree that a challenging task of drug delivery is to overcome the ocular barriers and deliver drugs efficiently to the targeted ocular tissue. This is true not only for the retina but maybe also for the choroid and other intraocular tissues.