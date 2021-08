Barnacles! The mere mention of the species can send shivers down the spine especially when attached to sea turtles. According to the Olive Ridley Project, "most barnacles do not hurt sea turtles as they are only attached to the shell or skin on the outside. Others though burrow into the skin of the host and might cause discomfort and provide an open target area for following infections," so excessive barnacle cover can be a sign of the general bad health of a turtle.