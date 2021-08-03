Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States, regardless of ethnicity. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 84% of all diagnoses. One option for this group of patients is targeted therapy, a type of treatment that attacks specific genes and proteins within a cancer cell. Moffitt Cancer Center is part of a multinational, early phase clinical trial evaluating a new targeted therapy for patients with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer who have a specific genetic mutation: EGFR Ex20Ins.medicalxpress.com
Comments / 0