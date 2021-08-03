Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have devised a two-drug therapeutic approach for alcohol use disorder (AUD), which studies in mice suggest doesn’t have the side effects or complications associated with current treatment regimens, and which could feasibly be applicable to other drugs that are sometimes abused. The team showed that using both the drugs—one of which is already in clinical oncology trials— effectively made it possible block the AUD target mTORC1 specifically in the brain, and not in the periphery. When tested in mice, treatment with both drugs attenuated alcohol seeking and drinking.