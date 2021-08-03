Cancel
Cancer

Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation

By H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Research Institute
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States, regardless of ethnicity. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 84% of all diagnoses. One option for this group of patients is targeted therapy, a type of treatment that attacks specific genes and proteins within a cancer cell. Moffitt Cancer Center is part of a multinational, early phase clinical trial evaluating a new targeted therapy for patients with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer who have a specific genetic mutation: EGFR Ex20Ins.

