How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Episode 6 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN

Episode 209 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been delayed at the last minute, however, why was the episode postponed, and has a new launch been confirmed?. Well, the week began brilliantly for Boruto followers worldwide with the debut of chapter 60 on Tuesday, July 20th. However, the weekend has been decidedly soured for a lot of viewers; with the newest episode of the hit anime, 209, being delayed on the final minute. There is a little vital confusion on social media in regards to the delay, with media retailers reporting that the printed was going forward as scheduled – so why was episode 209 delayed?