Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Uk's University of Oxford Appoints New Director of Performance

theviolinchannel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVentris' responsibilities will include working with students on the Faculty’s examined performance modules as well as coordinating performance opportunities. "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ve just been appointed as the Director of Musical Performance and Performance Studies at the University of Oxford," Ventris shared on social media following the announcement. "I'm enormously excited about the possibilities this new role has to offer and look forward to working closely with the Music Faculty, colleges, students and the wider Oxford community: I can’t wait to get started!"

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge University#University Of Cambridge#Contemporary Music#The University Of Oxford#The Music Faculty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Germany's Theater Erfurt Appoints Next Music Director

He succeeds conductor Myron Michailidis in the role, who has directed the orchestra since 2018. Prior was selected from 111 applicants for the position throughout Germany and abroad — he was chosen based on his spirited conducting style and open-mindedness. Chief conductor of Canada's Edmonton Symphony Orchestra since their 2018-19...
Augusta, GAaugustaceo.com

Kurek Appointed Director of Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence

Dr. Julie A. Kurek, a neurologist who specializes in movement disorders, has been appointed director of the Parkinson’s Foundation Center of Excellence at the Medical College of Georgia and Augusta University Health. The Parkinson’s Foundation has designated 47 medical centers around the world as “Centers of Excellence,” including 33 in...
MarketingTravelDailyNews.com

Ambassadors appointed as Booking.com’s global video performance marketing partner

AMSTERDAM – Amsterdam-based creative production studio Ambassadors has been selected as leading digital travel platform Booking.com’s global video performance marketing partner following a competitive pitch. Leveraging its creative automation platform Cube, Ambassadors will be responsible for supporting both the creative development and dynamic scaling of Booking.com’s global performance marketing content...
Rootstown Township, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

Rootstown’s NEOMED appointed a new director for its Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging Research

ROOTSTOWN, OH – Northeast Ohio Medical University named Sheila Fleming, Ph.D. as the new director for Neurodegenerative Diseases and Aging Research Focus Area on July 1. She will assume the responsibility to take the research focus area to more findings, following her recent tenure and promotion to the rank of associate professor in the College of Pharmacy’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
PoliticsFinancial Times

Interview special: Professor Neil Ferguson

Sebastian Payne takes you into the corridors of power to unwrap, analyse and debate British politics with a regular lineup of expert Financial Times correspondents and informed commentators. New episodes available every Saturday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Payne's Politics news.
Educationarkansastechnews.com

Royal Society of Chemistry Admits ATU’s Mebi

Arkansas Tech University faculty member Dr. Charles Mebi has been admitted to the Royal Society of Chemistry in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of the chemical sciences. Founded in 1841, the Royal Society of Chemistry is a professional organization based in the United Kingdom with more than 54,000...
EducationPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Shamsa Hidayat, Ivey Business School

“Purpose-driven and action-oriented strategic thinker with a passion for advocating for social justice.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love fusing authentic spices from different countries into my food and cooking various cuisines. So much so that I have more than 54 different spices in my spice drawers!. Graduate School and...
Educationsocietyforscience.org

How can STEM educators apply a cultural lens in the classroom and lab?

“Who we are, our culture, our experiences, our identities, our background — all of those things — influence our interest and approaches to science,” Mónica Feliú-Mójer shared during her keynote address during the Society’s 2021 Middle School Research Teachers Conference, which took place this week. Mónica, a scientist-turned-educator who grew up in rural Puerto Rico, has focused her career on applying a cultural lens to science communication and storytelling as a means to make science more equitable and inclusive.
ScienceScience Now

Major U.K. science funder to require grantees to make papers immediately free to all

The United Kingdom currently has one of the highest rates of open-access publication in the world, with many researchers posting their research papers on websites that make them publicly available for free. But the country’s leading funding agency today announced a new policy that will push open access even further by mandating that all research it funds must be freely available for anyone to read upon publication.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Double Bassist Ruth June Budd has Died, Aged 97

She played in the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) for most of her career — from 1947 to 1952 and from 1964 to 1989. She also performed with the Canadian Opera Company, National Ballet of Canada, and Stratford Festival Orchestra. With an interest in labor relations, she was the founding chair...
SciencePhysics World

Neutron-science pioneer John Enderby dies aged 90

The British physicist John Enderby has died aged 90. He is best known scientifically for his development of new techniques using neutrons to study the structure of liquids. Knighted for his services to science and technology in 2004, Enderby had a long association with Institute of Physics Publishing (IOPP) in Bristol, where he served for many years as scientific advisor. He was also president of the Institute of Physics (IOP).
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Lockdowns likely a thing of the past, says Professor Neil Ferguson

Further lockdowns will likely not be needed to control the spread of Covid in the UK, Professor Neil Ferguson has said. The epidemiologist, whose initial modelling helped shape Britain’s coronavirus response, said the success of the vaccine rollout suggests the era of harsh restrictions may be over. In an interview...
Theater & Dancemusicomh.com

La traviata @ Nevill Holt Opera, Market Harborough

A newly revamped Nevill Holt Opera allows a larger audience to enjoy wonderful music. When summer opera festivals were planning their 2021 seasons, no one knew what the Covid-19 situation would be and what performance restrictions would apply. Nevill Holt Opera ingeniously combatted the uncertainty by deciding to hold its 2021 festival outdoors, with a specially designed stage and bespoke seating arrangements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy