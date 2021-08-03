Uk's University of Oxford Appoints New Director of Performance

Ventris' responsibilities will include working with students on the Faculty’s examined performance modules as well as coordinating performance opportunities. "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ve just been appointed as the Director of Musical Performance and Performance Studies at the University of Oxford," Ventris shared on social media following the announcement. "I'm enormously excited about the possibilities this new role has to offer and look forward to working closely with the Music Faculty, colleges, students and the wider Oxford community: I can’t wait to get started!"