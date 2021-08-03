Cancel
The enzyme that allows coronavirus to resist antiviral medications

By Iowa State University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has demonstrated a stubborn ability to resist most nucleoside antiviral treatments, but a new study led by an Iowa State University scientist could help to overcome the virus's defenses. The study, published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Science, details the structure of a critical enzyme...

