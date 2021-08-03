Westside Dive & Tackle expands to East Oahu

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 365 new cases of coronavirus statewide Monday, bringing the overall total to 43,227. No new COVID-related deaths were reported. A total of 76 new cases were identified on the Big Island Monday, with 685 active cases and 16 individuals hospitalized. The increase in coronavirus cases has been expected with more travel and the arrival of the Delta variant in the Hawaiian Islands, though cases on the Big Island are rising faster than anywhere except O´ahu over the last several days.