Cancer

Researchers show beta-cutaneous HPV may be predictor of squamous cell carcinoma

By H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Research Institute
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeratinocyte carcinomas, including basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas, are the most common types of cancer in the United States, with approximately 5.4 million cases diagnosed each year. Despite their low mortality rate, keratinocyte carcinomas are associated with significant medical problems caused by treatment and health care costs. Therefore, new biomarkers are needed to aid in identifying patients at risk of developing keratinocyte carcinomas. In a new article published online ahead of print in the journal Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers demonstrate a link between the presence of cutaneous human papillomavirus and the incidence of squamous cell carcinomas and identify key characteristics of infection that may contribute to development of the disease.

