A little bit of normalcy returned to the north coast the last few weeks as audiences attended nightly concerts at Cotton Auditorium in Fort Bragg. The festival was able to pay for itself this year despite the truncated schedule and the ongoing pandemic. Executive director Barbara Faulkner attributes the continued community and sponsor support to the virtual programs the festival staff held throughout 2020. The use of Cotton Auditorium helped as well. Setting up the tent or even just the stage and seating on the headlands is a major endeavor. The festival has difficulty finding workers and has relied on the California Conservation Corp (CCC) in recent years.