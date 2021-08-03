Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Letters to the Editor

By Editorial
sonomacountygazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest trend is to criminalize homelessness, as I am told through those running for office against Gavin Newsom. They say his policies are too lenient and that he should crack down on those without homes. To crack down means to turn it over to the police and make more laws about living on streets, sidewalks and parks. This is to make the current situation more criminalized. Where is the Police Union?? In San Diego the Police have stood up to city/county governments and told them they will no longer be the enforcers of laws which are inhumane! Santa Rosa Police have not followed in this direction. When a homeless person gets a ticket, he/she can rarely make it to court with work schedules and encumbering chores, like cleaning up records and getting divorces, etc. They have enough on their hands, and if you don’t believe me let’s ask those in charge or Coordinated Entry. Have you spoken to one of them yet, the barriers to acquiring housing are immense, to say the least. With this ticket outstanding the police are then required to upgrade the criminal offense, and on to the ultimate—let’s put them all into jail. But the jails are full and they cannot get staff to handle the mental health issues. So the offender cannot go onto house arrest, as they have no home. Where does it go from there?? Let’s ask our public defenders, especially if the policy is leaning into this direction. Has anyone put their feedback into the equation?

