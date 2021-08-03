To Control Gainesville’s Downtown Homeless During The Pandemic, Police Turned To A Private Security Contractor
Since then, a camp has grown at old Fire Station 1, a city property slated for redevelopment. Tents of all sizes, makeshift bikes and art projects, and a table with food, drinks, clothes and hygiene products all sit on the driveway of old Fire Station 1 in downtown Gainesville. The abandoned fire station is now a new kind of safe space: a refuge of last resort for dozens of Gainesville’s homeless people.www.wuft.org
Comments / 0