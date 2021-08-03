Cancel
Plainfield, CT

Fireworks, festival, parade — and COVID precautions — on tap this weekend in Plainfield

Norwich Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAINFIELD — A full weekend of entertainment is on tap in Plainfield this weekend with fireworks, a community festival and the return of a six decade-old parade. After a four-year hiatus, fireworks will pop and fizzle over the town skies starting at 9 p.m. on Friday courtesy of New Hampshire-based Atlas Pyrotechnics. The night-time display will launch from the Shepard Hill Elementary School grounds with a Saturday rain date set in case of inclement weather.

