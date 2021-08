Every fall, I am excited when we can start offering flu shots to our patients - and I have long been an advocate for contacting families to make it easier for them to make appointments to come and get their flu shots, because evidence shows that these efforts result in increased vaccination rates. But there is usually resistance to directly contacting families – there are the staff costs and time for calling families, postage costs for sending reminders in the mail, and logistical issues with sending out automated messages by phone, email, or more recently, text messages.