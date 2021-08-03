How domicile location can reduce state and local tax burdens
Reducing income tax burden can be the motivation for changing state and local residency. Currently, nine states have no income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Remote work has made relocation a reality for many people who previously would not have been able to consider it. That has led to an increasing number of people taking the tax residency plunge.www.accountingtoday.com
