Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

How domicile location can reduce state and local tax burdens

By Kyle Wissel
accountingtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReducing income tax burden can be the motivation for changing state and local residency. Currently, nine states have no income tax: Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Remote work has made relocation a reality for many people who previously would not have been able to consider it. That has led to an increasing number of people taking the tax residency plunge.

www.accountingtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Burden#Income Tax Audit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Related
Politicsshelterforce.org

How State and Local Governments Can Avoid Mass Evictions

The massive and prolonged economic disruptions that began with the arrival of COVID-19 in the United States during the winter of 2020 knocked many renter households into arrears from which many have not recovered. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that almost 7.8 million renter households were behind in rent at the end of June, with 4.9 million having no confidence in their ability to pay their next month’s rent. These figures are down significantly from well over 10 million at the height of the pandemic, but still represent a crushing catastrophe of mass evictions. For perspective, the U.S. would normally see about 3.7 million eviction filings and about 900,000 completed displacements throughout an average year prior to COVID-19. Now, twice as many evictions could take place within a matter of weeks, with the impact—like the direct health effects of COVID-19—concentrated on BIPOC households.
Boston, MABoston Globe

How states can better distribute rental assistance funds

Since the early days of the pandemic, experts have been warning of a looming wave of evictions. And last week it seemed that the rental crisis had finally arrived: Unwilling to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal eviction moratorium because of the high likelihood that it would be struck down by the Supreme Court, President Biden tossed the responsibility over to Congress. The House, however, adjourned before extending the eviction ban, and millions of renters who are behind on rent because of pandemic job losses and economic disruption were suddenly at risk of being kicked out of their homes in the near future.
Public HealthWVNews

Tax-free week can help local businesses hurt by COVID-19

The dog days of summer are coming to an end, and with it, an annual tradition returns. Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, which runs this year from Aug. 8-14, means savings for shoppers, a much-needed sales boost for retailers and a chance for students to win scholarships. During this week, any...
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

Tax planning for 2022

It’s never too early to start thinking about the end of the year, and the moves clients should make to be in the best position for the 2022 filing. This report will cover the latest in tax laws and regulations, and share expert tips and strategies.
Income TaxJonesboro Sun

Border states reduce income taxes

A piece of positive news: The recession that began in February 2020 ended two months later in April, according to a National Bureau of Economic Research committee in Cambridge, Mass. The blue-ribbon panel observed, “The recession lasted two months, which makes it the shortest U.S. recession on record.” The NBER...
Louisiana StateBaton Rouge Business Report

Tax Foundation: Proposed amendments would lessen tax burden, make Louisiana more competitive

Proposed changes to Louisiana’s tax system would “simplify the state’s tax code, lessen residents’ tax burdens, and make the state more competitive,” the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation contends. Voters in October will consider amending the state constitution to make the tax overhaul lawmakers approved during this year’s regular session possible.
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Senate plans to end employee retention tax credit early

The bipartisan infrastructure bill would end a tax break Congress crafted to help businesses struggling during the pandemic but relatively few companies have claimed. The employee retention tax credit, worth up to $28,000 per employee kept on the payroll in 2021, would end Sept. 30 under the legislation that the Senate is expected to pass this week. The House, however, is on recess until Sept. 20 and wouldn’t take up the bill until the fall.
Lincoln, NENorfolk Daily News

Local, state economies appear to be booming. How long can it last?

The U.S. Commerce Department last week announced the nation's economy had grown 6.5% in the second quarter and is now larger than it was before the pandemic. While hard data for the local and state economies won't be available for quite some time, all signs point to very strong growth in both the Lincoln area and across Nebraska.
Douglas County, KSLJWORLD

Local sales tax collections are way up; how the city and the county are planning for them are way different

As one local government is poised to raise its property tax rate and another is set to pass a budget that requires dipping into $8 million of reserve and relief funds, here’s a piece of good news from a source that doesn’t always deliver that variety. The state of Kansas is reporting that both governments probably will get a lot more sales tax revenues this year than they once expected.
Real EstateHousing Wire

How servicers can tackle the latest real estate tax challenges

The high loan volumes in the last 12 months have left some borrowers and servicers facing issues related to real estate taxes. HousingWire recently spoke with LERETA CEO John Walsh about why these tax lien problems exist, what role technology plays, and why tax services need business continuity plans. HousingWire:...
Income Taxpewtrusts.org

How Local Governments Raise Their Tax Dollars

For each tax dollar that cities and counties collect overall, about 61% comes from property tax, 16% from general sales tax, 7% from income tax, and the remaining 16% from other taxes such as those on entertainment and alcoholic beverages licenses. Other key highlights of local tax revenue:. Property taxes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy