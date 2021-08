Edens Zero's creator has celebrated Hermit Mio's big debut in the anime with a fun new sketch! Hiro Mashima's newest work made its official anime debut earlier this year in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while fans in international territories will finally be able to check it out themselves through Netflix later this Summer, the series is now continuing to air new episodes as part of the Summer 2021 anime season in Japan. The series has actually kicked off the second cour with its newest episode and brought in an important new face.