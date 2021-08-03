Charity Must Reveal if Amber Heard Donated $7 Million Divorce Settlement After Court Sides with Johnny Depp

Once upon a time Johnny Depp was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. And while the Jack Sparrow actor still has an incredibly devoted fan base, the actor has been spending more time in court rooms than in front of movie cameras of late. Depp does have a new movie, the drama Minamata, but it has yet to be released in the U.S. despite the movie debuting at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2020. While there were plans for a release in February of this year, the movie has set to be released in any channels, and the director is now accusing MGM of deciding to "bury" the movie.