Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Starliner glitch delays launch

By Jeff Foust
SpaceNews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — A problem with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner commercial crew vehicle scrubbed a launch attempt Aug. 3, pushing back its uncrewed test flight by at least a day. Boeing announced about three hours before the scheduled 1:20 p.m. Eastern liftoff that the launch had been postponed for the day. In a statement a short time later, the company said engineers detected “unexpected valve position indications in the propulsion system” of the spacecraft.

spacenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starliner#Cape Canaveral#Iss#Nauka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Glitch
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astra to make next orbital launch attempt in late August for the Space Force

WASHINGTON — Small launch vehicle developer Astra will carry a test payload for the U.S. Space Force on its next attempt to reach orbit in August. The company announced Aug. 5 that it had signed a launch agreement with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for two launches of the company’s Rocket 3 vehicle. The first launch is scheduled for between Aug. 27 and Sept. 11 from Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska on Kodiak Island.
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

SpaceX, Planet ink deal to launch Earth-imaging satellites through 2025

Planet has signed another contract with SpaceX, locking it in as the 'go-to launch provider' for the Earth-imaging company through 2025. San Francisco-based Planet operates the world's largest fleet of Earth-observation satellites, most of which are tiny but capable cubesats known as Doves (or, more recently, SuperDoves). SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets have launched 83 Planet satellites on seven missions to date, and the new deal ensures that number will grow.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

NASA’s X-59 prototype gets closer to flight

There are currently no supersonic commercial passenger aircraft, and aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier are banned from doing so over most of the United States. The biggest reason why aircraft aren’t allowed to break the sound barrier is noise created. NASA is working on an experimental aircraft called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft and has announced that it is entering a stage of its construction where it more closely resembles an actual aircraft.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin calls SpaceX's lunar Starship an 'immensely complex and high risk' approach to send the first woman and next man to the moon

Blue Origin posted an infographic on its website, seen Wednesday, that calls SpaceX's lunar Starship an 'immensely complex and high risk' approach for sending the first woman and next man to the moon in 2024. The criticism comes just days after the Jeff Bezo-owned company's protest against NASA's decision to...
Kent, WAwccftech.com

Blue Origin Uses Boeing’s Setback To Attack NASA & SpaceX For $3 Billion Award

Kent, Washington-based aerospace launch services provider Blue Origin has targeted the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) decision to award Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) a $2.9 billion contract for landing humans on the lunar surface. NASA chose SpaceX as the sole provider for the agency's Human Landing System (HLS) in April, after which Blue ORigin and Dynetics, who had also bid for the HLS contract, protested before the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), arguing that the award process had violated NASA's own guidelines. In a ruling last week, the GAO dismissed the complaint, and Blue's latest criticism follows the decision, requesting Congress to ensure that an additional provider is included in the HLS program.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA TV Coverage Set for Next International Space Station Cargo Launch

WALLOPS, Va. (NASA PR) — NASA and Northrop Grumman are targeting 5:56 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Aug. 10, for the company’s 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station. Live coverage of the launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website beginning at 5:30 p.m. NASA also will hold a prelaunch news briefing Monday, Aug. 9.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk shares pictures of Starship preparing to be launched into orbit for first time

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship spacecraft on an orbital test flight, according to tweets from Elon MuskThe private space company hopes that the Starship represents the future of its missions to space, taking humanity to the Moon and beyond.But first it must undergo a series of tests to ensure it is safe to launch and carry people. SpaceX has built a number of versions of the Starship – all the way up to SN15 – but those have only attempted high-altitude test flights, to altitudes roughly similar to a traditional plane.SpaceX is preparing to jump all the way to...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Boeing announces decision on Wednesday launch of Starliner

NASA and Boeing have announced they will not be attempting to launch the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station on Wednesday, August 4. The announcement came hours after it scrubbed a launch set for 1:20 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 3. The cause was a valve issue discovered in a propulsion pump inside Starliner’s service module.
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Elon Musk Reveals Photos Of Starship Before Its Orbital Flight

Elon Musk on Monday shared photos of SpaceX engineers installing engine boosters on what he hopes will become the new commercial airplane- a Starship to space. The 29 Raptor engines were fitted overnight on the Starship launch vehicle that will blast off a 23-story rocket booster for its first orbital flight.
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

SpaceX rolls 29-engine Super Heavy rocket to launch site (video)

SpaceX's first true Super Heavy booster has made it to the launch site. A few days ago, technicians installed 29 Raptor engines on a Super Heavy known as Booster 4 at SpaceX's Starbase site, near the South Texas village of Boca Chica. And today (Aug. 3), the company rolled the 230-foot-tall (70 meters) Booster 4 from its build facility to the launch site, a few kilometers down the road.
Aerospace & DefenseInverse

SpaceX vs. Blue Origin: NASA made a huge intervention in the race

The new space race drama continues. On Friday, Blue Origin officially lost its lunar lander appeal, with the Government Accountability Office rejecting its protests over NASA’s decision to partner with SpaceX for the development of its human landing system. In response, Blue Origin remained firm its argument that there are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy