99.99% of those fully vaccinated in US haven't had deadly breakthrough case, CDC data shows

By Kyle Hicks
kshb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more than 99.99% of those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. have not had a breakthrough case resulting in hospitalization or death. A vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of the coronavirus in...

