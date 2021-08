My Hero Academia is teasing more of the mysterious Quirk Singularity Theory with the villains' plan in the upcoming World Heroes' Mission movie! The third film in the My Hero Academia franchise is getting ready for its premiere in Japan next month, and with its upcoming debut, we have gotten our fullest look at the new film yet thanks to a brand new trailer. This new trailer not only gave us a much better look at the new villains making their debut in the movie, but what they'll be after as well as they terrorize the entire world.