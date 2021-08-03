Family Health Centers of San Diego Completes Successful Transition to the Grane Rx Pharmacy-Based Model for PACE

Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA, leads a discussion in which panelists share thoughts on pharmacies being at the center of immunization services for the entire family. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: Hello. Welcome to this Pharmacy Times® webcast “Community Pharmacy: Center of Immunization Services.” I’m Ed Cohen. I’m from Pharmacy Times®, and I’ll be your moderator today. Joining me in this virtual discussion are my colleagues, Dr Jennifer Adams, associate dean for academic affairs and associate professor at Idaho State University in Meridian, Idaho; John Beckner, senior director of strategic initiatives at the National Community Pharmacists Association in Richmond, Virginia; Dr Liz Oler, patient care services coordinator of immunizations and advanced clinical services at Albertsons Companies in Boise, Idaho; and Dr Susie Soliman, founder of Pharmacist Moms, and chief academic officer for the Accreditation Council of Medical Affairs in New York, New York. Today, we’re going to discuss the role of the pharmacy as the center of immunization services. We know COVID-19 remains a threat, and we have made tremendous progress returning to what we call our new normal. The vaccine and the involvement of pharmacy are key contributors to returning to a new normal. We have come off a nonexistent flu season, and we know this coming season may not be the same. I’d like to begin our discussion focusing on COVID-19 immunizations, the opportunity to vaccinate adolescents age 12 and older, and then move to the flu, how teams will embrace the responsibility and step up to continue to immunize. Let’s get started.