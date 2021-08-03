5 simple tips for parents who will still be co-teachers when kids go back to school

The start of the new school year is just around the corner, and now is the time to begin planning. If you and your co-parent are both involved in your child’s upbringing, this can be a difficult process. Coordination and collaboration between you and your co-parent are necessary while preparing your child for a new school year. It’s critical that your child feels supported by both parents at this time. Here are some pointers to help make the transition back to school as comfortable as possible for both you and your child.