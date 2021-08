TOKYO — On the night of June 13, at a pool in Omaha, Simone Manuel reached what was her public nadir. By two hundredths of a second, the Olympic gold medalist in the 100-meter freestyle at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics failed to make even the final of the same event at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. She was not a lock to make the Olympic team. She was, by her own admission, fragile.