Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calcasieu TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS OVER THE LAKE CHARLES AREA At 1229 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving east at 15 mph. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this thunderstorm. Rainfall rates are between 1 to 2 inches per hour. These high rainfall rates may cause street flooding especially in urban and poor drainage locations. Also, hyrdo-planing on area interstates and highways are a real possibility. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Iowa, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Moss Bluff, Lebleu Settlement and Holmwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 26 and 43. Interstate 210 between mile markers 1 and 12.