Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-03 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening Thunderstorms will continue to develop in and near the mountains through 1230 PM. These will be capable of producing torrential rainfall, lightning, and localized wind gusts up to 40 mph. Heavy rainfall on already saturated soils could cause flash flooding to occur quickly along with rock slides and mud flows in and near burn scars. Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings today. Be prepared to act quickly if flash flooding threatens and do not drive into fast flowing water.