JPMorgan Chase to spend $30 billion over five years to further racial equity

By Alexis
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
Reimagine the Legacy, an all day event at the John Lewis Memorial Mural, was held July 30th on the one-year anniversary of Lewis’ burial.

Politicians, activists and corporate sponsors all came out to the event to celebrate John Lewis’ work as an activist and congressional representative.

Kabir Seghal, author of “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation,” Lewis’ final memoirs spoke about their time discussing the legacy Lewis would leave behind.

Seghal said Lewis told him he wanted to be remembered as a boy from Troy, Alabama who saw something, said something and did something. Each speaker highlighted Lewis’ commitment to action when he saw something he knew was wrong.

“Congressman John Lewis advocated for eliminating racism across the board,” Brigitte Morrow-Killings, Southern Region Community Engagement Director for Chase Bank said. “We want to make sure we can do our part in eliminating racism across the board.”

To this end Chase Bank has committed to spending $30 billion over five years to further racial equity.

With a focus on Black and Latin communities, Chase will be providing education on financial health and home-ownership as well as providing loans to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Chase currently has over 1200 employees as 97 branches in Georgia, primarily in Metro Atlanta and they are continuing to grow.

Across the country they will be hiring 130 community managers in minority communities to facilitate these projects. In addition to new hires Chase is also educating current employees on racism and racial equity.

These efforts are just one part of the fight that John Lewis waged throughout his life to build a country that was fair and equitable for all people.

