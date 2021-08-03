Cancel
Indiana State

INDIANA TECH COMPANY WINS HIGH HONORS DURING CHALLENGING YEAR

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER, Ind. - Matrix Integration, an IT solutions and managed service provider for more than 1,000 businesses in Indiana, Kentucky and beyond has again earned multiple national and local technology awards for individuals and for the company as a whole. Matrix has won several of these awards continuously for more than 10 years and is proud to be working with some of the most innovative firms and industries in the Midwest.

