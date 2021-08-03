Cancel
NFL

Falcons staying patient with Kaleb McGary

By D. Orlando Ledbetter
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary has missed all five of the team’s practices, and there has been no real update on why he was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list at the outset of training camp. “He’s another guy that’s doing everything that we’re asking him to do,”...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

NFLFrankfort Times

Falcons place OT McGary, 2 more players, on PUP to open camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have limitations on their offensive line on their first practice of training camp after placing two linemen, including starting right tackle Kaleb McGary, on the physically unable to perform list. Also placed on the PUP list Wednesday was offensive tackle Matt...
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons place Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono on PUP list as training camp begins

Minutes ago, we shared the news that Dante Fowler became the fifth Falcon to hit the reserve/COVID-19 list, and all five of those players will miss at least some of training camp. Unfortunately, there are three other players who will also miss time, as Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono and Deadrin Senat have all been placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of the start of training camp practices tomorrow.
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kaleb McGary will have to compete at right tackle

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary started training camp on the physically-unable-to-perform list Thursday, but is expected back soon. “Kaleb, I think it would be sooner rather than later,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We’re just being smart here.”. With McGary, who has an undisclosed injury, and last season’s backup swing...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank said he hasn’t spoken to Julio Jones since the organization traded him to the Titans: “You want players here who want to be here.” (Tori McElhaney) Falcons HC Arthur Smith said to not expect OT Matt Gono (neck) or DT Deadrin Senat (undisclosed) at training camp,...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Falcons training camp recap: Day 5

The Falcons held their first padded practice of 2021 Training Camp on Tuesday. It was a much quieter day at Flowery Branch, with a light drizzle, overcast conditions, and high humidity, but the fans who braved the rain were treated to a show by Kyle Pitts and the receiving corps. Here are some of my observations from Day 5.
NFLallfans.co

Arthur Smith says there’s no timetable for Kaleb McGary’s return

The Atlanta Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the PUP list to start training camp, but the cause of his injury is unknown. Head coach Arthur Smith hasn’t willingly disclosed of many injury details thus far. On Tuesday, Smith gave a non-update update regarding McGary’s status, saying there’s still...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Aaron Rodgers

Along with Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski teased Aaron Rodgers during “The Match” on Tuesday. The star tight end kept the ribbing going today. During the golf match-which Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau won, defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson–Gronkowski made an appearance on the broadcast. During that guest spot, he joked that Rodgers “looks more lazy now than I did in retirement.”
NFLkshb.com

The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLUSA Today

Video: Hit that sparked Giants' massive Tuesday brawl

By now, you’ve heard the news that New York Giants training camp practice descended into chaos on Tuesday afternoon. Nearly the entire roster erupted in an on-field brawl that led to head coach Joe Judge unleashing an epic tirade that will likely go down in history. And while filming was prohibited at the time, the Giants released a video package that included the very hit that sparked the melee.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLNew York Post

Watch the hit that started massive Giants training camp brawl

The Giants preclude the use of cameras during 11-on-11 sessions in training camp, but there’s still footage of the initial hit that sparked a teamwide brawl at practice on Tuesday. The tackle was included in a compilation of practice highlights that the Giants posted on Twitter. In the clip, running...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLchatsports.com

The beans might have spilled about Larry Fitzgerald retiring

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made his decision about playing this year or not. Training camp is getting underway for the Arizona Cardinals and when the veterans arrive next week, it’s possible that Larry Fitzgerald won’t be one of the players checking in.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.

