God's Truth for Trying Times - 8/3/21

The Bible is full of stories in which God provides bread and provisions to people afflicted by food scarcity. Shortly after Abram and Sarai arrive in Canaan, a famine befalls the land, forcing the elderly couple to seek help in Egypt (Genesis 12:10). Following a similar pattern, the family of Jacob is also forced to seek refuge in Egypt, whose storehouses are full because of the careful administrations of Joseph. After being delivered from Egypt, God provides daily manna in the wilderness as Israel makes a multigenerational trek to Canaan (see John 6:31). Suffering under the effects of yet another famine, Ruth and Naomi are able to glean and find sustenance in the fields of Boaz. In this week’s complementary First Reading, the fugitive and dejected Elijah is sustained in the wilderness by an angel who provides him with food and water just before sending him on his way to Mt. Sinai/Horeb.
