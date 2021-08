Atlanta Falcons news and rumors begins with trade talks surrounding the ESPN report that Cardinals DE Chandler Jones wants to be traded away from Arizona. Jones has been one of the best DEs in the entire NFL over the past couple of years and would instantly improve the Falcons’ defensive line. Jones, however, costs $15MM this season, money the Falcons do not have. Could Atlanta swing a trade AND be able to afford Jones? Host Thomas Mott gives you the latest on this story in today’s video. GET YOUR Kyle Pitts jersey TODAY! https://chatsports.com/pitts is the link YOU NEED to rock the newest TE’s jersey.