The CW’s Stargirl season two episode one introduced what’s expected to be one of this season’s most entertaining new characters, Green Lantern’s daughter Jade/Jennifer-Lynn Harden (played by Ysa Penarejo). In an interview with EW, series creator Geoff Johns discussed introducing the character in the series’ second season. “She is the perfect foil for Courtney because she is literally everything Courtney thought she was in season 1 — she is the daughter of a huge superhero and she has this great power. Courtney sees Jennie as kind of the perfect hero, what Courtney thought she was, and it makes Courtney, as she says, feel less than and she can’t help it, it just happens,” said Johns.