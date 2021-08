Lineage Logistics has acquired Hanson Logistics, which currently ranks as the 12th largest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics provider in North America. “Hanson Logistics is another great example of a family-owned business that has served its customers with excellence for generations. Now, they’re joining the Lineage family of companies to help accelerate their growth and customers’ reach,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “Their dedicated, customer-focused team also represents an awesome cultural alignment with our own, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the One Lineage family.”