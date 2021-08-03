Aisles Abroad: Inside Alibaba's digital-first club store

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba should be well positioned to take advantage of the early recovery of China’s economy. But its results for the three months to June, published on Tuesday, did not show the full extent of that potential. Net income attributable to shareholders was down by 5% at $6.99 billion using U.S. accounting metrics. Using the non-GAAP measures that the company prefers, net profits edged ahead by 10% to $6.73 billion. The apparent standstill occurred despite revenues excluding those from acquisitions growing by 22% to $29.0 billion and subscriber numbers growing by 45 million. “We are investing our excess profits and additional...