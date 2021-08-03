Aisles Abroad: Inside Alibaba's digital-first club store
Aisles Abroad is a monthly feature that examines notable grocery initiatives outside the U.S. When Chinese e-tailer Alibaba rolled out its Freshippo supermarket in 2016, U.S. observers took notice of what seemed to be the world’s first true omnichannel store. Shoppers browse an array of fresh products, snapping QR codes with their phones to review sourcing details, recipes and other information. They can then choose to have items like fresh fish and lobster prepared for in-store dining, or to have everything delivered to their home in as little as 30 minutes.www.grocerydive.com
