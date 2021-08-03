Vibrant new street mural takes over Union Square’s 14th Street

A huge nature-themed street mural was installed along the 14th Street Busway in Union Square this week. Titled “Collective Vision,” the mural was painted on the pedestrian areas of the busway between Broadway and Union Square West. Brooklyn-based street artists GERALUZ and WERC designed the piece to highlight the strength of nature and unity, with a ruby-throated hummingbird at the center representing the “power of resilience in standing together against injustice and extinction.” Over the last five days, community volunteers have helped the artists fill in the vibrant colors of the mural.