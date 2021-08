If you’ve been carefully reading through how to buy a house in recent times then you almost certainly know the importance of getting the right mortgage for you and finding the lowest rates for your situation. It can be a confusing world out there, especially when it comes to financial information, but that’s why Credit Karma is here to help. Besides offering regular, free updates on your credit score, Credit Karma in particular is a great tool to learn all about how much you can afford to pay for a house and what your monthly payment will be. It simplifies the process so you won’t be confused by anything. Read on while we take you through just how effective it is.