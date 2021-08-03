‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Watch the Opening Sequence (VIDEO)

View more in
TV & Videos
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
TV Series|tvsourcemagazine.com
Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Doogie Kamealoha’ Premiere Date, ‘American Idol’ Judges Return, ‘Queen Sugar’ Trailer, ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Casting, and more!
Disney has released the first look and set a premiere date for their new series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+. The series is a reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D. which starred Neil Patrick Harris. The 10 episode season will debut September 8 with weekly episodes. American Idol will see the...
TV & Videos|tvseriesfinale.com
Departure: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Archie Panjabi Thriller Series on Peacock (Watch)
Departure is returning soon to Peacock with its second season. Archie Panjabi, Christopher Plummer, Kris Holden-Reid, Rebecca Liddiard, Tamara Duarte, Mark Rendall, Peter Mensah, and Sasha Roiz star in the thriller which will focus on another transportation disaster. This time, a missing train is at the center of the investigation.
TV Series|Corydon Times-Republican
TV Series|Corydon Times-Republican
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7 Premiere Date Set, Plus Post-Apocalyptic Sneak Peeks (VIDEO)
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 7 Premiere Date Set, Plus Post-Apocalyptic Sneak Peeks (VIDEO) The Comic-Con@Home panel also revealed which cast member is making her directorial debut, plus casting news.
TV Series|tvinsider.com
‘Dexter’: Old Habits Die Hard in Revival Trailer as Showtime Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)
The first full trailer for Showtime’s Dexter revival has arrived timed to the show’s [email protected] panel. Along with the return of Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), the trailer also unveils the long-awaited premiere date for the show. Mark your calendars because Dexter will premiere on Sunday, November 7. The...
TV Series|tvseriesfinale.com
Chucky: Syfy Reveals Premiere Date for Horror Series (Watch)
Chucky is finally going back out on a hunt. The series, based on the horror movie franchise, will arrive on Syfy and USA Network in October. It was expected to arrive sooner but the pandemic delayed production. The killer doll, who has been scaring moviegoers for 30 years, will terrorize a whole new location in the upcoming TV series.
TV Series|tvseriesfinale.com
The Harper House: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for New Animated Comedy (Watch)
The Harper House is finally coming to Paramount+ after being delayed by the pandemic. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new animated comedy series and announced its premiere date. The voices of Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk,...
Behind Viral Videos|Cadillac News
‘The D’Amelio Show’ Following ‘TikTok’s First Family’ Announces Hulu Premiere Date (VIDEO)
‘The D’Amelio Show’ Following ‘TikTok’s First Family’ Announces Hulu Premiere Date (VIDEO) The series, following viral stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and their parents, heads to streaming this September.
TV Series|tvseriesfinale.com
Dexter: New Blood: Showtime Sets Premiere Date for Michael C. Hall Series (Watch)
Dexter: New Blood finally has a premiere date. Showtime has also released a trailer that gives fans their first look at the series and the return of Michael C. Hall as serial killer Dexter Morgan. Episodes of the 10-episode event series will arrive in November. It was revealed at the...
TV Series|Posted byTheWrap
Season 2 of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date, First Look (Video)
"Walking Dead: World Beyond" is proving to be a key piece of the expanding "Walking Dead" universe, thanks to the focus that the spinoff has put on the mysterious Civic Republic, which has only appeared on the fringes of the other shows in the franchise. And now we know when we'll get to see more of Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) struggle to try to free their dad from the CRM's clutches: October 3 on AMC, and earlier for AMC+ subscribers.
TV Series|GeekTyrant
Amazon's THE WHEEL OF TIME Series Gets a Poster and a Premiere Date
Amazon Prime recently announced at Comic-Con@Home that its upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time will debut in November 2021. A poster was also shared and it features Rosamund Pike in the role of Moiraine. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels, the story of which “is set...
TV Series|imdb.com
‘Hawkeye’ Disney Plus Series Sets November Premiere Date
The “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus finally has a premiere date. The show, which stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, will debut on November 24, Marvel Studios announced Thursday. Renner will reprise his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop. Bishop was a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton and was also a member of the Young Avengers.
TV Series|EW.com
Disney+ reimagines Doogie Howser in first photos from Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
In September, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will premiere on Disney+, reimagining the Harris-led 1989 ABC series about a teenage doctor — only this time we're following 16-year-old Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who's living in Hawaii as she struggles to balance her personal and professional life. EW spoke with Lee...
TV Series|tvinsider.com
‘Life Below Zero’ & ‘Next Generation’ Premiere Dates Set — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)
“Are we ready for winter? I don’t know if you’re ever ready for it, but that’s just life out here.”. And so begins the teaser for the new seasons of Life Below Zero (its 17th) and its spinoff, Life Below Zero: Next Generation (its third), which TV Insider can exclusively unveil, along with the premiere dates. They’ll premiere back-to-back on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, at 8/7c. Their second episodes will air back-to-back, in their regular time slots, on Tuesday, September 7, at 8/7c.
TV Series|ramascreen.com
Here’s The Opening Sequence To Disney+ ‘DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D.’ Which Premieres Sept 8 Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee
Tags: Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Say aloha to Dr. Kamealoha when the Disney+ original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” starts streaming September 8, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. Disney+ also revealed the series’ title sequence featuring a new rendition of the iconic “Doogie Howser, M.D.” theme song re-imagined and performed by music composer Wendy Wang and world renown ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
TV Series|marketresearchtelecast.com
Doogie Kamealoha, MD: First Trailer and Release Date for New Disney + Medical Drama
Doogie Kamealoha, MD is one of the streaming service’s next big projects Disney+, which we already have a first preview, exclusive photos and its release date. It is a medical drama produced by ABC, who are also in charge of other popular series of this genre such as Grey’s Anatomy Y The Good Doctor. Know everything about this novelty!
TV Series|GeekTyrant
COBRA KAI Season 4 Teaser Trailer and December Premiere Date Announced!
Cobra Kai Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix at the end of the year! The next season is set to premiere this coming December, and we also have an early glimpse of the upcoming season with a brief teaser trailer!. The teaser plays out like an ad for...
TV Series|tvseriesfinale.com
Pretty Hard Cases: IMDb TV Sets Premiere Date for Canadian Buddy-Cop Drama Series (Watch)
Pretty Hard Cases is headed to IMDb TV. The Canadian buddy-cop drama stars Meredith MacNeill and Adrienne C. Moore as a pair of detectives on top of their game. The rest of the cast includes Tara Strong, Karen Robinson, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Percy Hynes White, and Katie Douglas. The...
TV Series|tvinsider.com
‘Stranger Things’ Teases Spooky Season 4 as Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere (VIDEO)
Stranger Things is returning to its roots in a newly-released first look at the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season. Along with announcing that the show will finally return in 2022, the teaser unveils some interesting details about what seems to be going on with Hawkins’ residents old and new. The 30-second teaser doesn’t have much time to unravel mysteries but just enough time to spin them.
Comments / 0