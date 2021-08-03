Cancel
‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Premiere Date Set — Plus, Watch the Opening Sequence (VIDEO)

TV Seriestvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Doogie Kamealoha’ Premiere Date, ‘American Idol’ Judges Return, ‘Queen Sugar’ Trailer, ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Casting, and more!

Disney has released the first look and set a premiere date for their new series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. for Disney+. The series is a reboot of Doogie Howser, M.D. which starred Neil Patrick Harris. The 10 episode season will debut September 8 with weekly episodes. American Idol will see the...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Chucky: Syfy Reveals Premiere Date for Horror Series (Watch)

Chucky is finally going back out on a hunt. The series, based on the horror movie franchise, will arrive on Syfy and USA Network in October. It was expected to arrive sooner but the pandemic delayed production. The killer doll, who has been scaring moviegoers for 30 years, will terrorize a whole new location in the upcoming TV series.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Season 2 of 'Walking Dead: World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date, First Look (Video)

"Walking Dead: World Beyond" is proving to be a key piece of the expanding "Walking Dead" universe, thanks to the focus that the spinoff has put on the mysterious Civic Republic, which has only appeared on the fringes of the other shows in the franchise. And now we know when we'll get to see more of Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope's (Alexa Mansour) struggle to try to free their dad from the CRM's clutches: October 3 on AMC, and earlier for AMC+ subscribers.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Amazon's THE WHEEL OF TIME Series Gets a Poster and a Premiere Date

Amazon Prime recently announced at Comic-Con@Home that its upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time will debut in November 2021. A poster was also shared and it features Rosamund Pike in the role of Moiraine. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels, the story of which “is set...
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Hawkeye’ Disney Plus Series Sets November Premiere Date

The “Hawkeye” series at Disney Plus finally has a premiere date. The show, which stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, will debut on November 24, Marvel Studios announced Thursday. Renner will reprise his role as Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop. Bishop was a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton and was also a member of the Young Avengers.
TV SeriesEW.com

Disney+ reimagines Doogie Howser in first photos from Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

In September, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. will premiere on Disney+, reimagining the Harris-led 1989 ABC series about a teenage doctor — only this time we're following 16-year-old Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), who's living in Hawaii as she struggles to balance her personal and professional life. EW spoke with Lee...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Life Below Zero’ & ‘Next Generation’ Premiere Dates Set — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)

“Are we ready for winter? I don’t know if you’re ever ready for it, but that’s just life out here.”. And so begins the teaser for the new seasons of Life Below Zero (its 17th) and its spinoff, Life Below Zero: Next Generation (its third), which TV Insider can exclusively unveil, along with the premiere dates. They’ll premiere back-to-back on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, at 8/7c. Their second episodes will air back-to-back, in their regular time slots, on Tuesday, September 7, at 8/7c.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

Here’s The Opening Sequence To Disney+ ‘DOOGIE KAMEALOHA, M.D.’ Which Premieres Sept 8 Starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee

Tags: Doogie Kameāloha M.D. Say aloha to Dr. Kamealoha when the Disney+ original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” starts streaming September 8, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. Disney+ also revealed the series’ title sequence featuring a new rendition of the iconic “Doogie Howser, M.D.” theme song re-imagined and performed by music composer Wendy Wang and world renown ukulele player Jake Shimabukuro.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Doogie Kamealoha, MD: First Trailer and Release Date for New Disney + Medical Drama

Doogie Kamealoha, MD is one of the streaming service’s next big projects Disney+, which we already have a first preview, exclusive photos and its release date. It is a medical drama produced by ABC, who are also in charge of other popular series of this genre such as Grey’s Anatomy Y The Good Doctor. Know everything about this novelty!
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Stranger Things’ Teases Spooky Season 4 as Netflix Sets 2022 Premiere (VIDEO)

Stranger Things is returning to its roots in a newly-released first look at the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season. Along with announcing that the show will finally return in 2022, the teaser unveils some interesting details about what seems to be going on with Hawkins’ residents old and new. The 30-second teaser doesn’t have much time to unravel mysteries but just enough time to spin them.

Comments / 0

