Austin, TX

Redistricting commission moves to some virtual public forums in response to COVID-19

Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

The Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has replaced some in-person meetings with virtual meetings in response to COVID-19 concerns. The commission continues to focus on gathering feedback in each of the districts as it waits for the 2020 Census data to redraw the boundaries for the 10 City Council districts and will host in-person public forums in accordance with Austin Public Health safety guidelines.

