COVID-19 independent risk factor for heart attack, stroke, study suggests
In the first two weeks after the onset of COVID-19, the risk of heart attack or stroke increases significantly, according to findings published July 29 in The Lancet. The study, which researchers believe is the largest yet to assess the association between COVID-19 and acute cardiovascular events, included 86,742 COVID-19 patients in Sweden diagnosed between Feb. 1 and Sept. 14, 2020. More than 300,000 matched control individuals were also included in the analysis.www.beckershospitalreview.com
