The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission voted to end the COVID moratorium on shutting off electricity for past-due PNM residential customers starting as soon as Aug. 12. More than 47,000 customers are behind on their PNM bills and could face disconnection. PNM is pleading with customers to contact the utility immediately, asking them not to leave on the table millions of dollars in financial assistance reserved to help people get caught back up again and avoid a shutoff situation.