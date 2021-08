CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features songs from living legends, could-be legends, and current country stars. Embedded from www.youtube.com. Soulful, British-born folk-country vocalist Yola dives deeper than ever into the retro vibes for yet another track from her now released album Stand For Myself. Somewhere in the realm of Curtis Mayfield by way of Lynn Anderson is this discofied country song. Yola’s latest album accomplishes the goal of taking the timeless inspirations of country, folk, soul, and Americana, blending them and allowing them to emerge and occupy space for the first time — in a manner like this — in nearly half a century. It’s both bold and good.