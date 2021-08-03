10 things to know when traveling long distance by train

Taking a long-haul train isn't easy, so there are some things to know before making the trek.

When I took a 19-hour Amtrak ride from New York to Chicago , I learned you should travel alone and bring earplugs.

Pricing can vary, but it's probably more expensive than you think.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Before booking a ticket, you should know train travel can be expensive, especially for long-haul trips.

Although train travel will take double or triple the amount of time when compared to flying, it doesn't necessarily mean the tickets will be cheaper. In fact, booking a ticket on a long-haul Amtrak train can cost anywhere from $100 to over $1,000 depending on when you book and how far apart your starting and destination locations are.

For example, I booked a small room on the Lake Shore Limited Amtrak train from New York to Chicago, and it cost $550. Flights between those two destinations could cost as little as $70 on a good day.

The Amtrak room. Frank Olito/ Insider

You can book a regular seat in coach or a room in the sleeper car.

The regular seats in coach can cost around $100, and they don't come with any meals or places to sleep.

As for the rooms, they sleep two to four people and can cost well over $1,000. The rooms have beds to sleep on, private toilets, and sinks.

Although Amtrak lets you bring on more luggage than a flight, you should still pack light.

Amtrak allows you to carry on two bags that weigh less than 50 pounds and two personal bags that weigh less than 25 pounds. If you want to check your luggage — and if it's available on your route — your first two bags are free.

Although you can get away with bringing six pieces of luggage without paying extra, it's not advised. When boarding, you might have to walk down the length of the train to get to your car, and you don't want to be lugging that many bags with you. Plus, if you rent a sleeper room, those spaces are tiny, and storage space for your luggage is very limited.

When you get on the Amtrak train, you should wipe everything down with a sanitary wipe.

According to Amtrak , it has been "utilizing EPA-registered cleaning products and enhancing cleaning on commonly used surfaces" in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, it's a good habit to wipe your space down before settling in. Remember, you'll be spending hours in that seat or room, so you want to be as comfortable and safe as possible.

Dinner on Amtrak train. Frank Olito/ Insider

There are food options on long-haul trains, but they are limited so you should pack some snacks.

If you book a room, your ticket includes two meals, but in my experience the food is not great, resembling food you'd find on a plane. When I took my 19-hour train ride, I was served pasta with chicken and veggies, a small salad, and a roll. The pasta was passable, but I thought the chicken was basically inedible. I didn't eat the salad because it was just a couple of pieces of lettuce. The best part of the meal was the roll with butter.

Additionally, the Amtrak trains have a dining car, which I found to be more formal and expensive. There's also usually a snack car where you can buy cheap bites.

Instead of spending a lot of money on subpar foods, I'd recommend packing a small bag of snacks.

You'll want to have easy access to a change of clothes during the long-haul journey.

When it's time to sleep, you'll want to change into sweatpants, so you're more comfortable. In the morning, you'll want to wear fresh clothes to start the day and get you through the last hours of your journey.

You don't want these outfits buried in a suitcase, so have them at the ready.

In my experience, it's easier to travel alone on a long-haul train than with another person.

If you booked coach seats, it could be difficult to fall asleep in an upright position with your travel companion right next to you. Similarly, if you booked one of the rooms, they are cramped, even though they are supposed to fit two people.

While everyone will have a different preference and comfort level when it comes to travel, if you travel alone you might feel like there is more space to sleep and relax on the long-haul journey.

Bring earplugs when it's time to sleep. Frank Olito/ Insider

You'll most likely need earplugs if you plan on sleeping during the journey.

Unlike a plane, train travel can be quite noisy. The sounds of the train clanging along on the tracks and the train whistle can be quite jarring and distracting. For someone like me who is a light sleeper, these noises can be quite bothersome.

It's a good idea to bring along earplugs to ensure a restful night's sleep because I found the best way to pass time on a long-haul journey is to sleep.

Bring entertainment because the scenery outside the window won't always be eye-catching.

In most advertisements for Amtrak, you'll see images of people looking out the window at beautiful landscapes. That isn't always the case. Sometimes you'll look out onto endless train tracks, empty fields, and suburban streets.

In other words, don't depend on the view to be your only source of entertainment. Instead bring a book, a laptop with movies downloaded, or a solo game to help pass the time.

At some stops along the way, the train will stay for several minutes, and you should take advantage of that time.

At some stations, the train stays for 10 to 15 minutes for schedule adjustments or refueling. The crew usually announces on the loudspeaker when the train will be staying put for a bit, so you should put that time to good use.

Step off the train, get some fresh air, and stretch your legs. Breaking up the long journey with a change of scenery will help get you through the trek.