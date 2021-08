Aug. 4, 2021 marks Meghan Markle's 40th birthday, and she's doing something special for the occasion. On Wednesday, Markle launched her 40×40 initiative, in which she has invited 40 people to devote 40 minutes of their time to mentoring a woman re-entering the workforce after losing her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Markle announces the plan in a video that features actor Melissa McCarthy, who puts her comedy skills to good use. But there's someone else in the video who has people talking: on Markle's desk, you can see what appears to be a photo of her and Prince Harry's daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who goes by the nickname Lili.